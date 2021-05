With four freshmen in the starting lineup, you might say Quakertown is a work in progress. But the Panthers are 11-2 thus far so the mentality is full steam ahead. “We’re a pretty good team; we’re gonna go far,” stated junior right-handed pitcher Syd Andrews, one of only two players on the squad who entered the season with varsity experience. “So I feel like, as long as we play with confidence and aggression that we’ll play well.”