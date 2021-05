Sacramento, CA…In an effort to increase transparency, California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced steps that the California Department of Justice (DOJ) is taking to accelerate the release of third-party peace officer use-of-force and misconduct records — covered under Senate Bill 1421 — in DOJ’s possession. Today’s announcement comes as part of a court-approved agreement with the First Amendment Coalition and KQED to complete, by September 26, 2021, DOJ’s review, redaction, and production of requested, written records. As part of that process, DOJ will continue to work with the First Amendment Coalition, KQED, and the San Francisco Superior Court to ensure that responsive, non-exempt records are released in a timely fashion, while keeping important safeguards — including those that are meant to protect witnesses — in place.