Syracuse, NY

Ben Bradley Receives Wasserstrom Prize for Graduate Teaching

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Bradley, professor of philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S), is the 2021 recipient of the William Wasserstrom Prize for the Teaching of Graduate Students. A&S Dean Karin Ruhlandt will formally confer the prize on him at the Graduate School Doctoral Hooding Ceremony on Friday, May 21.

