United States Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a virtual meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on April 26—a prelude to the vice president’s upcoming visit to the region in June. This meeting represented some of the first steps in the Biden administration’s plans to tackle immigration reform in a more holistic fashion than prior eras. But it is important to remember that the emigration crisis in Latin America is the consequence of the imperialist, anti-leftist foreign policy strategy the U.S. employed in the 20th century. Failing to acknowledge that would be a disservice to the historical record and to the Guatemalan people.