newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

What Do Idaho Dads Want For Father’s Day?

By Angie
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

First off, sometimes I think dads are forgotten when it comes to Father's Day. Like, obviously it's a holiday, but it doesn't get all the buzz that Mother's Day does. As a mom, I low-key love that because I clearly know what a task motherhood is. But my husband is an incredible father whose parenting complements mine in a way that is necessary for my kids to thrive. And I know I'm not the only person with a hubby whose fathering skills are off the charts. These dads deserve awesome gifts to celebrate them.

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Boise Hawks#Dads#Gifts For Kids#Motherhood#Christmas Gifts#Holiday Gifts#Powderhaus#Idaho Father#Father#Husband#Awesome Gifts#Treasure Valley#Low Key Love#Warm Springs#Quail Hollow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Nampa, IDPosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Watch Nampa Mask Madness

Emotions ran high recently at a meeting of the Nampa School Board that was held to discuss the future of the district's mask mandate and whether it was time to end it. The CDC told us that vaccinated folks do not need to wear the mask. Mask mandates have been a polarizing issue. The Idaho Statesman reports on how the meeting was quickly disbanded, and the police took over.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
Boise, IDPost Register

670 KBOI, CBS 2 to host hygiene drive at The Salvation Army

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many people in the community are in the need of basic hygiene items, and CBS 2 wants to help. On Wednesday CBS 2 and 670 KBOI are hosting a hygiene drive at The Salvation Army. We will be collecting items from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Idaho StateKTVB

Hello Idaho: Preventing adverse childhood experiences

BOISE, Idaho — For children and adults alike, resilience in the face of struggle is important. Experts warn that ACEs - or Adverse Childhood Experiences - can cause problems that last well past the end of childhood. "If as a child you encounter these adverse childhood experiences you have a...
Idaho Statekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Boise, IDPost Register

National nonprofit invests $50,000 in Idaho Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A nonprofit that invests nationally in animal organizations granted $50,000 to the Idaho Humane Society. IHS announced on Monday that Petco Love gave the grant investment to support lifesaving work that is done for Treasure Valley animals. “We are extremely grateful for this critical support from...
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise School District to offer free summer meals

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise School District announced Monday it will offer free summer meals to kids ages one through 18. The district said breakfast, lunch and snacks will be served Monday through Friday at several different schools, parks, and libraries. The meals will start Monday through Friday, beginning...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Ada County, IDidahoednews.org

Civic engagement and two daughters fuel parent to launch mask-optional campaign

It was impossible to not notice the sea of canary yellow shirts with matching yellow cloth masks during the May 11 meeting of the West Ada School Board. With the discussion topic regarding the mask mandate that evening, nearly 100 parents in the district filled the board’s chamber on the second floor of Renaissance High School, so much so that there was a viewing area in the side corridor for overflow attendees.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Public Healthboisestatepublicradio.org

Treasure Valley Seeing Steady COVID-19 Vaccine Demand for Adolescents

Treasure Valley healthcare centers anticipate continued demand from 12- to 15-year-olds to get a COVID-19 shot after the Pfizer vaccine was ok’d for them last week. Twelve-year-old Emily Weiss was one of the first children in Idaho to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got her initial jab Wednesday. She said she’s missed a lot of things during the pandemic, including regular visits with relatives and playing flute in band concerts.
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of life. Boasting a humongous selection of handmade goods, it’s definitely worth a stop when you find yourself in this neck of the woods!