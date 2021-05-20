newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

2020 Statewide Wildfires Debris Removal Update

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 6 hours ago

Sacramento, CA… Over 80 percent of properties have completed the debris clean up stage. The remains of 2020 wildfire survivors’ homes and property — burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil — have now been cleared from more than 80 percent of the properties enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program. Most properties still need critical soil testing, erosion control, and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.

thepinetree.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Public Infrastructure#Emergency Crews#State Of Emergency#State Property#News Desk#Debris Officials#Hazard Tree Removal#State Officials#Erosion Control Measures#Wildfire Damaged Trees#Major Clearing Work#Critical Soil Testing#Reconstruction#Recovery Program#Burned Metal#State Managed Crews#Soil Samples#Property Owners#Separate Contractors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Recycling
Related
Colorado StateChaffee County Times

Updated guide helps homeowners prepare property for wildfire

More than half of all Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface, where homes and other structures meet wildland vegetation, and are at some risk of being affected by wildfire. An updated guide from the Colorado State Forest Service can help these residents prepare their home and property for wildfire with...
Baker County, ORPosted by
Baker City Herald

Wary of wildfires

Wildfire Awareness Week is designed to remind people about the threat of wildfires yet to come, but this year it seemed that the event might be a trifle late in bringing its message in Baker County. With most of the county in either moderate, severe or extreme drought, and following...
Washington Statetheorcasonian.com

Most recent statewide COVID-19 news and updates

Newest numbers. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 386,903 confirmed cases as of 11:59 p.m. on May 12. There have been 5,626 COVID-19 deaths in Washington. For the most recent tally of cases by county, demographics, and more, visit the Department of Health’s dashboard and...
Camano Island, WANew Haven Register

State again removing tons of toxic debris from Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources has returned to Camano Island again to remove creosote-coated pilings carried by the tide into Elger Bay. In 2009, the DNR pulled 100 tons of creosote-coated pilings from the area, KING-TV reported. Creosote was used for over a century to...
Henderson County, KY104.1 WIKY

Henderson Wildfire

Authorities are investigating a wild-land fire that broke out in the Alzey (AL-zee) Bottoms area of Henderson County Saturday night. Officials found several spot fires that extended into the woods along the road. The investigation has been turned over to the state division of forestry.
Environmentnorthcoastcitizen.com

Run-away debris burning leads human-caused wildfires

Fire departments and prevention groups urge everyone to dispose of yard debris, rather than burn it. This year’s warm and dry conditions have already caused fires to burn many acres quickly. Rather than burning yard debris, you can help prevent wildfires by chipping or recycling it. The Oregon Department of...
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Crews to begin removing derecho debris from Linn County waterways

A Linn County contractor will begin clearing derecho storm damage from Indian and Wanatee creeks this month. Crews from Ceres Environmental, which have been clearing storm debris from county property and homes in rural areas, was awarded the contract to clear the creeks. The goal is to prevent damage to...
Bossier Parish, LAKTBS

Bossier Police Jury to set guidelines for future debris removal

BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish will remain in the business of picking up certain trash and debris at no charge to homeowners. But parameters will be established to determine what will qualify for removal. Members of the police jury voted Wednesday to accept recommendations from the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee approving...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Golden State Stimulus: If approved, middle-class Californians would receive $600 payments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anexpansion to the Golden State Stimulus payments could help out millions of middle-class families. Two-thirds of Californians making between $30,000 to $75,000 would receive a $600 stimulus check and families with at least one child would get an additional $500 payment; some families could qualify to receive up to $1,100 altogether. Eligibility is determined once you file your 2020 tax return.
Politicswklw.com

Johnson Co Fiscal Court Announce Phase 1 Countywide Vegetative Debris Removal

The Johnson County Road Department and its contractors will be conducting Phase 1 of the countywide vegetative debris removal related to the ice storm. This work will involve the cutting of leaning and overhanging trees using bucket trucks and heavy equipment. The roadways will be blocked at different times during the day to allow crews to access the affected areas. If possible, please find an alternate route to allow crews to work as efficiently as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this cleanup process and apologize for any inconvenience. Areas of operations scheduled for May 10 th, 2021:
Politicskqennewsradio.com

BLM ANNOUNCES FIRE PREVENTION ORDERS

The Bureau of Land Management is prohibiting the use of fireworks, exploding targets, or metallic targets for target shooting, sky lanterns, and firing tracer or incendiary devices on all BLM managed public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. BLM Oregon/Washington State Director Berry Bushue said dry conditions have set in the...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Wildfire Safety Advisory Board Approves Recommendations On The 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Updates For Small And Multi-Jurisdictional Utilities

May 14, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO - On Thursday, the Wildfire Safety Advisory Board (the Board) approved Recommendations on the 2021. Wildfire Mitigation Plan Updates for Small and Multi-Jurisdictional Utilities (SMJU) at its May 12, 2021 Board meeting. Assembly Bill 1054, signed into law in July 2019, created the California...
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

UPDATE Indoor, outdoor occupancy limits to increase statewide on Monday

HARRISBURG — Occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings and events will be increased to 50 and 75 percent, respectively, on Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday limits will be increased to 50 percent for indoor events and gatherings and 75 percent for outdoor events and gatherings effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Currently, maximum occupancy is 25 percent for indoor events and 50 percent for outdoor events.
California Statemynspr.org

Here's How Newsom Wants To Spend California's Historic Budget Surplus

After spending the week touring the state and promoting a $100 billion pandemic recovery package — bolstered by a stunning $75.7 billion surplus and additional federal dollars — California Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the rest of his revised budget in Sacramento Friday. The $267.8 billion spending plan is an updated...
Public HealthWbt.com

Gov. Cooper to provide an update on statewide mask mandate

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention argues if you’re vaccinated, it’s time to take your mask off. But the North Carolina mask mandate remains in place, at least for now. In a sweeping guidance announced on Thursday, the CDC eased the mask enforcement for fully vaccinated individuals under most...