2020 Statewide Wildfires Debris Removal Update
Sacramento, CA… Over 80 percent of properties have completed the debris clean up stage. The remains of 2020 wildfire survivors’ homes and property — burned metal, concrete, ash and contaminated soil — have now been cleared from more than 80 percent of the properties enrolled in California’s statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program. Most properties still need critical soil testing, erosion control, and hazard tree removal to ensure the lots are safe for families to rebuild.thepinetree.net