2020 Statewide Wildfires Debris Removal Update

The Johnson County Road Department and its contractors will be conducting Phase 1 of the countywide vegetative debris removal related to the ice storm. This work will involve the cutting of leaning and overhanging trees using bucket trucks and heavy equipment. The roadways will be blocked at different times during the day to allow crews to access the affected areas. If possible, please find an alternate route to allow crews to work as efficiently as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this cleanup process and apologize for any inconvenience. Areas of operations scheduled for May 10 th, 2021: