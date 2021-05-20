Keller HS Baseball Preparing For Playoffs As Second-Ranked 6A Team In State
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller High School has the No. 2 ranked Class 6A baseball team in the state, hoping to extend their run in the playoffs this week. Keller (29-4) is taking on district rival Northwest Eaton (28-10) in a regional quarterfinal series starting Thursday. The winner of the best of three series will advance to the regional semi-finals to play the winner of the Prosper-Coppell series.