Keller, TX

Keller HS Baseball Preparing For Playoffs As Second-Ranked 6A Team In State

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 hours ago
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller High School has the No. 2 ranked Class 6A baseball team in the state, hoping to extend their run in the playoffs this week. Keller (29-4) is taking on district rival Northwest Eaton (28-10) in a regional quarterfinal series starting Thursday. The winner of the best of three series will advance to the regional semi-finals to play the winner of the Prosper-Coppell series.

