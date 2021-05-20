Golden Chain Theatre: Our Common Journey

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHow many articles have you seen in the past few months that begin with, “This past year has been a challenge for all of us…”? Thoughts like this tend to shift my focus from “what is” to “what was,” and I think there is a danger in spending too much time there. We really can’t be blamed, though, it’s hard to not get stuck pondering lost opportunities, and especially lost loved ones. I lost my dad in August of 2020, and it hurts still today. But dad would want me to be resilient and keep moving forward. So, from a platform of remembrance of lost opportunities, lost loved ones, and my dad, I will try to keep my focus on “what can.”

#Volunteers#Musical Theatre#Live Theatre#Musical Theater#Live Theater#Director Board#Gct#Chain Link#True Value#H L Lumber#Oakhurst#Maze Podcast#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Arts Entertainment#Golden Chain Theatre#Christmas#Rehearsals#Mysteries#Remembrance
