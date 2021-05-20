Automobile
Moreover, the Model T remained principally unchanged lengthy after it was technologically out of date. Model T house owners started to trade as much as larger, sooner, smoother using, more trendy vehicles. The demand for fundamental transportation the Model T had met tended more and more in the 1920s to be crammed from the backlog of used vehicles piling up in dealers' heaps as the market became saturated. Encouraged by the success of the Model N, Henry Ford was decided to construct a good higher "car for the good multitude." The four-cylinder, twenty-horsepower Model T, first supplied in October 1908, bought for $825. Its two-speed planetary transmission made it easy to drive, and options similar to its removable cylinder head made it straightforward to repair.