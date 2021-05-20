Everybody knows that the first American auto was invented by Henry Ford. The year was 1894 and they called it the “Model T’’ at a cost of $575.00. There were many autos invented during those early years, but few made it over the long haul. In all of my 84 years of watching the development of the automobile, I can truly say, it’s been a blast! I cherish the fond memories of those trips to see America! Where would we be without the “motorcar?” What a big deal for us to stop and get gasoline or take the auto by a garage where there’s a man waiting for that auto to stop in so he can fix a broken part. The inventor of paved roads to drive on, with balloon whitewall tires. Many new businesses sprung up to take care of these needs.