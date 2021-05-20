Business And Monetary Occupations

To set up auto-pay, go to your bank’s or credit union’s website (the one where the money will be coming from) and find the bill pay section. Have handy the account number for the business you want to pay — a cell phone provider or a mortgage company, for example. If the recipient isn’t already in your bank’s system, you may need the pay-to address and ZIP code. 2. Next, set up recurring auto-pay for each bill that’s fixed. Only do this if you’re sure you have enough funds in your checking account to cover the payments. Overdraft fees are not fun. Pick a delivery date that’s at least one to two days before the bill is due to ensure it arrives on time.