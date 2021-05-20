newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts Ink Deal With Quarterback; Carson Wentz To 2nd String?

By ChrisPowers
prosportsextra.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like 2022 is the year of controversy for quarterbacks across the NFL. Nearly half the teams in the NFL have been up in there with who their starter will be. After the NFL Draft, things were no different with the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier this year, the Colts traded with the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. While some Colts fans seemed happy with the trade, it seemed like many more were dissatisfied with the idea of Wentz being the starter.

prosportsextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jim Irsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Indianapolis Star#The Nfl Draft#The Indianapolis Colts#The Philadelphia Eagles#Quarterbacks#Ehlinger Today#College#Green#Happy#Love#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFox 59

Colts reunite prep ‘mates Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

INDIANAPOLIS – What are the odds?. Anyone with the answer, please contact Kylen Granson at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center.It would be appreciated. Granson was elated when the Indianapolis Colts selected him last Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He was absolutely flabbergasted several hours later when they opted for another product of West Lake High School, a bona fide football power in Austin, Texas, with the first pick of round 7.
NFLOttumwa Courier

Colts rookie QB Ehlinger dealing with tragic loss

One of the more celebratory weeks of Sam Ehlinger’s life turned tragic Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback was rushed home from his first NFL mini-camp after his younger brother Jake, a linebacker at the University of Texas, was found dead in Austin, Texas. No details have been released,...
NFLPosted by
Distractify

Jake Ehlinger, Brother to Colts' Player Sam Ehlinger, Found Dead

Only days after Sam Ehlinger was drafted as a quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts, the new NFL player's younger brother, Jake Ehlinger, was found dead. The heartbreaking news comes on the tail of what should be a euphoric moment for the family. The Ehlinger family has remained quiet as they deal with the loss of Jake, and it's currently unclear what this might mean for Sam's inaugural season with the Colts.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Sam Ehlinger’s Draft Day footage is now heartbreaking

The Indianapolis Colts organization was hit with heartbreaking news on Thursday when word came out that Jake Ehlinger, Texas linebacker and brother of quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead near the the Longhorns’ campus. As of this writing, the cause of death has been not released and authorities don’t consider...
Texas StateGwinnett Daily Post

Texas LB Jake Ehlinger found dead at 20

Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger, the younger brother of former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, was found dead at age 20 on Thursday, according to police in Austin, Texas. No details about the death were revealed by authorities after they received a call at 12:18 p.m. and responded at the 1200...
NFLchatsports.com

Indianapolis Colts: 3 trap games on the 2021 schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: The Indianapolis Colts huddle up in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Indianapolis Colts fans likely had the NFL’s schedule release circled on their calendars for quite some...
NFLtmpresale.com

Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – presale code

The new Indianapolis Colts presale password is now on TMPresale.com. During this Indianapolis Colts presale everyone who has the passcode has the chance to buy great game tickets before the public. You won’t want to miss Indianapolis Colts’s game in Indianapolis do you? Tickets will certainly sell fast once they...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Pro Football Focus Low on Carson Wentz's Fantasy Impact

When it comes to quarterbacks in fantasy football, guys like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Russell Wilson are the QBs many seem to invest in early in fantasy drafts. Should you miss out on those QBs though, Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz ranked many of the league's 32...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Indianapolis Colts’ rookie jersey numbers revealed for 2021

The Indianapolis Colts officially closed the book on the 2021 NFL Draft, and they managed to bring in a decent haul of players led by a potential star on the defensive line in Michigan pass rusher Kwity Paye. The Colts’ rookie class also includes a supremely talented lottery ticket in...
NFL247Sports

Indianapolis Colts sign Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts have added a veteran linebacker to the roster. The team announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent linebacker Malik Jefferson. The former Texas Longhorns standout spent most of last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. After originally signing with the team in November 2019, he was waived ahead of the 2020 season and had a brief stint on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad before rejoining the Chargers’ practice squad on Sept. 16.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts' Frank Reich: Time for Carson Wentz to Hit 'Reset Button,' Go Back to Basics

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wants to simplify things for quarterback Carson Wentz, who joined the team this offseason. About as simple as it gets, really. Previously Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reich has a chance to revive the QB's career after Wentz lost his job in Philadelphia to Jalen Hurts. To do so, Reich told The Rich Eisen Show he wants to the former No. 2 overall pick to start over at the position.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Eric Fisher is not an Indianapolis Colt, yet

Earlier this week, it was reported that former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher was meeting with the Indianapolis Colts. But he left Indianapolis without a contract in place, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. Free agent LT Eric Fisher visited the Colts yesterday & has left....
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Class Breakdown

Following an 11-5 season that saw the team finish just short of an AFC South crown, the Colts had an eventful offseason. Philip Rivers opted to retire after only spending one season with the team and that once again left the Colts with a question mark under center at the beginning stages of the offseason for the second consecutive year.
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

Cedric Golden: Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger's tragic death provides a sobering reminder

AUSTIN, Texas — Jake Ehlinger was one of those Texas Longhorns who were entrusted with carrying the American flag onto the field during home games. Anyone who has attended or watched a UT game over the last couple of seasons has grown accustomed to the early group of players who carried the national and state flags ahead of their teammates to roaring approval of those in the stands at Royal-Memorial Stadium.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Will Fries signs rookie contract with Indianapolis Colts

Former Penn State Nittany Lions standout Will Fries has reportedly signed his first NFL contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Fries was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and is expected to compete for a rotational spot. Fries was the No. 248 selection in the NFL Draft....
NFLchatsports.com

Colts sign Eric Fisher in incredibly risky move to protect Carson Wentz

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 21: Eric Fisher #72, left tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs, ran through a line of his teammates during player introductions in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) Much...