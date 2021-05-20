Tech Stingers win 2021 NJCAA Region 10 Championship

The Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) Stingers won the NJCAA Region 10 Championship for the second time in history, with a 13-7 victory over Spartanburg Methodist May 10. The Tech Stingers now have a winning record of 44-6, which ties the college’s best-ever effort, set by the 2012 team. At the Lexington County Baseball Stadium, the Tech Stingers trailed early. Spartanburg Methodist tacked two runs on the scoreboard in the second inning, but the Tech Stingers answered back with a run in the third. The Tech Stingers busted the game wide open, when they scored six runs in the fifth. Spartanburg Methodist answered back with three runs in the sixth; however, the effort was matched as the Tech Stingers scored another three runs in the seventh, making the game 10-5. Spartanburg Methodist continued to fight back, scoring two more runs in the eighth, but once again, the Tech Stingers answered back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Charlie Mac Toman won the game on the mound as he pitched for five innings, sticking out five batters and allowing two hits and two runs. Jorge Oleaga, Josh Patterson and Chandler Woolridge saw time on the mound as well. Throughout the game, the Tech Stingers amassed 12 hits. Luke Wood led the team at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a run. Patrick Baggett went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Gary Lora also went 2-for-for at the plate, and he had two runs and a RBI. Andre Demetral, Patrick Matthews, JT Marr, Trey Yates and Scott McDonough all had a hit each.