newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polson, MT

In Business: Montana Marbled Meats debuts dry-aged cuts

By SCOT HEISEL
Lake County Leader
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSteak connoisseurs who enjoy dry-aged beef — and those who haven’t but are curious about all the hubbub — can get a close-up look at the process and take home a steak with a quick visit to Montana Marbled Meats along U.S. Highway 93 west of Polson. Max Nash, who...

leaderadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Muffins#Food Drink#Dark Meat#Brown Bread#Hot Coffee#Brown Butter#A W Restaurant#Cuppa#Domino S Pizza#Cfo#First United Credit Union#Dry Aged Beef#Aged Cheese#Steak Connoisseurs#Fry Bread#Fruit Smoothies#Himalayan Salt#Cuts#Silver Artist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Goodwill CEO Talks About What The Company Provides Montana

With graduation season upon us and employers planning to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020, the personal-finance website Wallet Hub released its report on 2021’s best places to start a career comparing more than 180 U.S. Cities. Billings ranks 66th while Missoula is at 97th based on 28 key indicators of career-friendliness from the availability of entry level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability.
Montana Statevoicesofmontana.com

Aquatic Invasive Species In Montana Waters

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 17:20. What can Montana boaters do to put an end to aquatic invasive species entering our state? In recent years, the invasive Quagga and Zebra Mussels have been found in Montana waters and there’s been an increased effort to completely clear them out by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. Click on the podcast to hear from the Montana FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau’s Liz Lodman learn what exactly they’ve been doing and what still needs to be done to keep these mussels out for good.
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateMiddletown Press

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently...
Missoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Update on Boats Found With Invasive Mussels Entering Montana

One way to look at it is that 18 out of 7,113 ain't bad. Of course, just one infested boat can do lots of harm to a Montana body of water. Here's hoping not too many are slipping by, as Montana inspectors have intercepted 18 boats fouled by aquatic invasive species so far this year. As of the end of last week 7,113 boats had been inspected so far, with 1,923 of those boats coming from states with known AIS infestations.
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Montana StateThe Spokesman-Review

New Montana state record walleye caught, sixth state record fish since August

Montana anglers have landed six new state record fish since last August, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. On May 10, Trevor Johnson of Helena added a seventh whopper to that list when he reeled in a nearly 3-foot-long walleye from Holter Lake near Helena. Johnson’s fish weighed in at 18.02 pounds on a certified scale, measured 32.25 inches in length, and 22 inches in girth. He caught the record-setting fish on a jig, according to the release.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Elmo, MTChar-Koosta News

James BigBeaver’s lawn trimming services ready to expand

ELMO — CSKT Tribal member James BigBeaver started a lawn trimming business out of a need he saw in the community of Elmo. About five years ago BigBeaver noticed lawn companies were overcharging Elders in the Elmo area. He said some companies charged $100 for small lawns. He didn’t like seeing Elders being taken advantage of. Instead, he offered his lawn service in exchange for something to drink and $25. At the time he didn’t know this would become a real business, but as more and more people wanted him to mow their lawns, he eventually expanded his services.
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Letters to the Editor: Pantry resumes indoor shopping

We wish to thank all the greater Polson/Lake County community for their wonderful support of our pantry throughout the years but especially this past year of pandemic. You have been most generous to Polson Loaves and Fish Pantry, and that has enabled us to continue to provide much needed food to those in need.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Time Capsule: Breakin' out at school

This week in Lake County news archives. Prayers were abundant Thursday night in the Mission Bulldogs gym, but this time it wasn’t for a win on the basketball court. Nearly 300 people attended the ST. Ignatius Community National Day of Prayer and Praise Concert to pray for leaders and hear keynote speaker Gov. Judy Martz.
Polson, MTLake County Leader

Good Shepherd Quilters ship hundreds of blankets to developing nations

The Good Shepherd Quilters have wrapped up another successful quilting season. The group recently boxed up 216 quilts for shipment, weighing in at 597 pounds. The blankets are assembled by a group of six to 10 women at the Polson church and members’ homes over several months. The completed creations are bound for developing nations. Good Shepherd Quilters have also furnished quilts for local auctions and benefits. (Courtesy of Good Shepherd Quilters)
Lake County, MTvalleyjournal.net

Lake County celebrates Special Olympians during annual Torch Run

LAKE COUNTY — The Flame of Hope passed through the Mission Valley during a two-day celebration of the annual Special Olympics of Montana Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 5-6. “It’s a really good feeling to give back to these athletes,” said Polson Police Officer Kyle Cooper, who organized this year’s countywide event.
Montana Statecentury21bigsky.com

Home for Sale at 32262 Ridge View Circle in Polson, Montana for $990,000

Sought-after home in one of the most unique and beautiful locations in Montana. With commanding views overlooking Flathead Lake's pristine blue waters, the full array of the Mission Mountain range and the expanse of the valley, this luxury 6,000+ sq ft custom home faces south, resting on a hillside amidst five acres in the well-maintained Jette Lake development. Although the quality of the home and the views are significant selling points, it is really the showcase of nature and the constantly-changing panorama of clouds, color and beauty that make this a truly unique and meaningful place to live. Assuredly built by the region's top high-end home builder, this solidly-constructed 4 bedroom/5 bathroom home was designed to magnify its unique setting, intense beauty and natural surroundings. NMAR 22106592.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Bike and bird field trip Saturday

A bird expert from Flathead Audubon and a land conservation specialist from Flathead Land Trust will co-lead a bike and bird field trip on Saturday. The event is also sponsored by the Flathead River to Lake Initiative. The group will bike and bird for about 10 miles along mostly paved...