In Business: Montana Marbled Meats debuts dry-aged cuts

ELMO — CSKT Tribal member James BigBeaver started a lawn trimming business out of a need he saw in the community of Elmo. About five years ago BigBeaver noticed lawn companies were overcharging Elders in the Elmo area. He said some companies charged $100 for small lawns. He didn’t like seeing Elders being taken advantage of. Instead, he offered his lawn service in exchange for something to drink and $25. At the time he didn’t know this would become a real business, but as more and more people wanted him to mow their lawns, he eventually expanded his services.