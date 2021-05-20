In Business: Montana Marbled Meats debuts dry-aged cuts

Sought-after home in one of the most unique and beautiful locations in Montana. With commanding views overlooking Flathead Lake's pristine blue waters, the full array of the Mission Mountain range and the expanse of the valley, this luxury 6,000+ sq ft custom home faces south, resting on a hillside amidst five acres in the well-maintained Jette Lake development. Although the quality of the home and the views are significant selling points, it is really the showcase of nature and the constantly-changing panorama of clouds, color and beauty that make this a truly unique and meaningful place to live. Assuredly built by the region's top high-end home builder, this solidly-constructed 4 bedroom/5 bathroom home was designed to magnify its unique setting, intense beauty and natural surroundings. NMAR 22106592.