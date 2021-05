Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is demanding the state prison system take hundreds of inmates off his hands after arguing that they’ve cost him more than $38 million — though some of that has been covered by the federal government — to house inmates during the coronavirus pandemic. He complains its forced him to keep open a large cell building that he otherwise would have closed, reports the Chicago Sun Times. People convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison have remained in the Cook County Jail instead of being transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections because the state was trying to keep COVID-19 from spreading in its prisons.