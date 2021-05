WATSONVILLE, Cal. (May 8, 2021) – With the first grandstand attendance in over 18 months as the backdrop, Justin Sanders won his fourth Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo feature event of the year on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. The victory is also Sanders’ 11th Sprint Car triumph of 2021 for the 2015 champion of the 360 Sprint Car series.