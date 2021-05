READING, Pa. - Third time's a charm for the Governor Mifflin Mustangs, getting their revenge for two regular season losses with a 5-4 BCIAA title game win over Wilson. The Mustangs scored early and often, getting to the Bulldogs ace through the first three innings. Tyler Minick cleared the bases with a three-run double for the 4-0 lead through two. Matt Gehris would tack on the fifth run with a single in the third.