newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Double or Nothing Full Card Revealed

By Scott Edwards (Editor)
lastwordonsports.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night, the full card for AEW Double or Nothing was revealed on Dynamite. As we knew previously, the co-main events will see Kenny Omega defend his AEW World Championship against both PAC and Orange Cassidy while Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Dr. Britt Baker. The matches announced on Wednesday included Miro‘s first defense of the TNT Championship, as he will face “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Stadium Stampede will also return for the second year in a row as it’s The Pinnacle against The Inner Circle. However, if The Inner Circle loses, they must break up. Here’s the full AEW Double or Nothing card for Sunday, May 30, 2021.

lastwordonsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Lance Archer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Casino Royale#Aew Double#Stadium Stampede#Sun#Aewlive#Aew Women#D M D#Casino Battle Royale#Scorpio Sky Ethan#Lwos Pro Wrestling Stay#Lwopw#Aew Dynamite#The Lwos Boards#Aew Live#Aew World Championship#Tickets#Tnt Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo set for AEW Double or Nothing

Cody Rhodes will face Anthony Ogogo at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on Sunday, May 30. Rhodes made the announcement in a promo on tonight's Dynamite. Rhodes and his Nightmare Family faction have been engaged in a storyline with QT Marshall's The Factory stable, of which Ogogo is a member. Rhodes will have Arn Anderson in his corner on May 30, while Ogogo will be seconded by The Factory.
WWE411mania.com

World Title Match, Casino Battle Royale Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

The card for AEW Double or Nothing is filling out quickly, with the AEW World Title match and Casino Battle Royale set as of tonight’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Orange Cassidy and PAC go to a no-contest in their World Title Eliminator match, and Tony Schiavone announced that the World Championship match would take as a triple threat match between Cassidy, PAC, and champion Kenny Omega.
TV & VideosPWMania

More AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Tickets Released

AEW released more tickets for the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this afternoon. The first group of Double Or Nothing tickets went on sale earlier this morning via Ticketmaster, and sold out fairly quickly. AEW then released a few hundred more tickets for the big event. As of this writing, there...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Why Orange Cassidy Should Be the One to Challenge Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing

On the latest “Blood and Guts” special edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced a World Championship Eliminator match for next week’s show. Whoever wins this one on one bout will lay claim to challenging Kenny Omega himself at AEW’s premier event Double or Nothing. The two competitors in question are PAC and Orange Cassidy. Omega would laugh at the fact that Cassidy even has the opportunity to even be in the conversation of challenging him for the world title. Kenny stated then and there that AEW management should make it official already because he didn’t believe Orange had a chance. PAC vs. Omega for the AEW World Title he said. But the “Best Bout Machine” might be underestimating the “King of Sloth Style ” a little too much. Orange Cassidy has proven himself to be a formidable opponent against the likes of Chris Jericho and many others. And could be the perfect opponent for Omega come Double or Nothing and here’s why.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Dax Harwood Reveals His Dream Singles Opponent, Favorite AEW Matches

Dax Harwood answered fan questions on Twitter tonight. He named Tomohiro Ishii as his bucket list singles opponent, said his favorite matches of his in AEW so far have been the match against the Young Bucks at Full Gear and his singles match against Jack Perry, said that if the FTR vs. Young Bucks match had been in front of a live crowd it would have been his favorite match, and more. All his answers are below.
WWEComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Will Feature Capacity Crowd

All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2021, will mark the first time since Revolution 2020 that the Jacksonville-based promotion will run an event at a capacity crowd. AEW has been operating exclusively out of Daily's Place Amphitheater since last year's Double or Nothing, and limited crowds have slowly been allowed to attend television tapings and pay-per-views as the pandemic went on. No matches have been confirmed for the May 30 event as of now.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Women's World title match announced for Double or Nothing

A match for the AEW Women’s World title has been announced for Double or Nothing. AEW confirmed tonight on Dynamite that Hikaru Shida will defend the title against Britt Baker at Double or Nothing on May 30 . The two have been feuding in recent weeks, with the storyline being that Baker has racked up victories on Dark and Dark: Elevation, putting her at the top of the women’s division rankings.
WWE411mania.com

Santana and Ortiz Reveal the Teams Outside of AEW They’d Like to Face

– TSN recently spoke to Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz ahead of tonight’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights. Ortiz on the team outside of AEW they’d most like to face: “For me, it’s plain and simple – [IMPACT’s] Motor City Machine Guns [Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley],” Ortiz said. I think about it all the time and I’m like ‘Damn, why did they come back when we left?’ We just missed them, but now with things being open, it’s very much a possibility and [IWGP Tag Team Champions] Guerrillas of Destiny [Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa], man. I’d love to wrestle them, too. They’re great. I love the intensity they bring. I think there would be something there.”
WWE411mania.com

Ticket On-Sale Date For AEW Double Or Nothing Announced

AEW has announced the on-sale date for tickets for AEW Double Or Nothing. The company announced on Wednesday night that tickets for the May 30th PPV, as well as for special episode of AEW Dynamite airing on May 28th, will go on sale this coming Monday at 10 AM ET.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW notes: Double or Nothing weekend, Tag title match next week

AEW president and head booker Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday's Busted Open Radio to help promote Wednesday's Blood & Guts match in addition to some news for the immediate future. Khan said they are allotting nearly the entire second hour of tonight's show to the Blood & Guts match. They...
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series. -Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Milk Chocolate. -Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mike Sydal. -Jungle Boy vs. Marty Casaus. -Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart. -QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto vs. Jake Logan,...
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW’s Plans For Loaded Double Or Nothing Weekend

AEW is going to make Double Or Nothing the biggest event they possibly can. The May 30th event in Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place will be an entire weekend experience. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW has a lot of things planned for Double Or Nothing weekend to attract fans. They are also going to hold AEW Dark Elevation tapings in front of a live crowd for the first time ever.
WWEringsidenews.com

Leaked Instructions For AEW Extras Revealed

AEW has a busy week of shows this week. They taped Dark and Dark: Elevation yesterday along with a live Dynamite. Today they will do it all over again. They are also bringing in extras for the shows, and the company has a certain set of expectations. According to documents...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Adam Page and Brian Cage will get it on once again at AEW Double Or Nothing. Adam “Hangman" Page has challenged Brian Cage to meet him in the ring once again after Brian Cage dethroned him from the top spot on the AEW rankings. Adam lost his top ranking spot...