AEW Double or Nothing Full Card Revealed

On the latest “Blood and Guts” special edition of Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced a World Championship Eliminator match for next week’s show. Whoever wins this one on one bout will lay claim to challenging Kenny Omega himself at AEW’s premier event Double or Nothing. The two competitors in question are PAC and Orange Cassidy. Omega would laugh at the fact that Cassidy even has the opportunity to even be in the conversation of challenging him for the world title. Kenny stated then and there that AEW management should make it official already because he didn’t believe Orange had a chance. PAC vs. Omega for the AEW World Title he said. But the “Best Bout Machine” might be underestimating the “King of Sloth Style ” a little too much. Orange Cassidy has proven himself to be a formidable opponent against the likes of Chris Jericho and many others. And could be the perfect opponent for Omega come Double or Nothing and here’s why.