AEW Double or Nothing Full Card Revealed
On Wednesday night, the full card for AEW Double or Nothing was revealed on Dynamite. As we knew previously, the co-main events will see Kenny Omega defend his AEW World Championship against both PAC and Orange Cassidy while Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Dr. Britt Baker. The matches announced on Wednesday included Miro‘s first defense of the TNT Championship, as he will face “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. Stadium Stampede will also return for the second year in a row as it’s The Pinnacle against The Inner Circle. However, if The Inner Circle loses, they must break up. Here’s the full AEW Double or Nothing card for Sunday, May 30, 2021.lastwordonsports.com