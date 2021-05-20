newsbreak-logo
Goldfield, NV

Beer-loving burro adopted by Goldfield

By Editorials
bouldercityreview.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMost everyone loves a good animal story. Here’s one of particular interest, something to go searching for in the tales of Nevada’s Yesteryear. In the mining town of Goldfield around 1912, lived a tiny burro by the name of Smokey. Donkeys had once been used in the area to pull the ore cars out of the mines. But when that use ended, the burros were turned loose to fend for themselves. Pioche, in the mountains of northern Lincoln County had a few, so did the town of Goldfield and most likely other places as well.

bouldercityreview.com
