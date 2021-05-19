newsbreak-logo
Gators overcome six-stroke deficit to reach national championship

Independent Florida Alligator
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida men’s golf woke Wednesday morning 6-over-par and in eighth place at the Cle Elum Regional in Washington, six strokes and three places behind the cutoff for the national championship. As teams like Washington and Utah above them faltered, however, the Gators stayed the course and looked up at the...

