Bryson DeChambeau: Players in 'weird position' with Super League

By Field Level Media
Clayton News Daily
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau isn't ruling out joining Super League Golf if the proposed tour gets up and running, but he isn't willing to be at the front of the line to commit. The 2020 U.S. Open expressed ambivalence about the Super League concept while speaking Wednesday ahead of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C.

