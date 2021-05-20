Proud momma bear talks about her support for her non binary teenager

Meghan Markle is speaking up for women amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. "We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of VAX Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," Meghan, 39, began in her speech, which aired on Saturday, May 8, and was part of the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.