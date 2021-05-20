Proud momma bear talks about her support for her non binary teenager
On tonight’s episode of Queery I’m talking with Michelle Morris, she is the mother of a non-binary teenager who has recently come out and started living his true life. Michelle and I talk about the everyday journey she and her teenager have and what she has done to educate her other children as well as her family and friends. Michelle also shares the various support groups she belongs to and where mothers and other supportive figures can find help and resources.www.wortfm.org