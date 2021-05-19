Golden City's dual-sport standout Dunlap signs to play football at Westminster

Whenever either sport is in season, Lane Dunlap always sees football and basketball as equal.

He gives 100% on the gridiron with Lockwood, which co-ops with Golden City in the fall. On the hardwood, he wants his teammates to know he’s all-in for the Eagles.

But when the time came to choose what sport he wanted to play at the next level, Dunlap selected football. The dual-sport standout will sign a letter-of-intent to play football at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, on Thursday morning at Golden City High School.

“The choice for football over basketball came down to what I think I am more talented at, what I can bring to the next level,” Dunlap said. “In football, I think I can grow. My ceiling in football is a lot higher than what my ceiling in basketball would ever be. It’s going to be a surreal experience. The main thing for me is there are not a lot of people who have signed and played at the next level at Golden City, even though we have a lot of good athletes.

“Arlo Stump’s a tremendous athlete, but he didn’t sign to play anywhere. It was his choice. I think it’s exciting to show the younger kids at Golden City that they can do it.”

Dunlap played middle linebacker for the 9-2 Tigers this past season. Lockwood finished as a district runner-up to Marionville.

The 5-foot-11 all-state linebacker racked up 124 tackles as the heart and soul of the Tigers’ defense. He tallied 15 tackles for loss and made four interceptions.

“It’s really exciting because Lane is such a good kid and a hard-worker,” Lockwood football coach Clay Lasater said. “I think a lot of him as a football player but even more as a person. He has done things the right way. Those are the kids you get super excited to see them get opportunities like that.”

Dunlap, who plans to major in business finance, will play outside linebacker for Westminster and may see some time at safety.

“My recruiting process was rough,” Dunlap said. “I didn’t have a lot of teams reaching out around this area that wanted me to play. I had interest from some bigger schools, but they didn’t want to take a risk with size, especially when it came to football at the positions they wanted me at. Westminster, they were really cool. They were really adamant in wanting me.”

Lasater said Dunlap will bring many attributes to the table at the next level.

“He’s very smart and does a great job of making a quick read,” Lasater said. “He has a great motor to the football. He’s got a great football IQ and he always hustles to the football. He’s a guy that will go up there and represent Golden City and Lockwood football well. I hope that will turn into him having a great football career, too.”

Dunlap said his immediate goal is to play and fight for a starting job.

He finished as the second all-time leading scorer (2,068 career points) in Golden City basketball history, behind only Stump’s 2,734.

Would there ever be any interest in picking up a basketball along with playing football again?

“If they ever have an open spot and I go out to a tryout, yeah,” Dunlap said. “There would definitely be interest to give it a shot.”