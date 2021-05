The COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Chautauqua County slowed down over the past week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker indicate that a total of 1,096 first doses of the vaccine were given in the county during the period of May 2-8, compared to 1,368 the previous week. The vaccine tracker also indicates that 1,882 county residents became fully vaccinated this week, compared to 4,080 during the April 25-May 1 period. As of Sunday, a total of 53,093 Chautauqua County residents (41.5% of the county's population), including 51.4% of people ages 18 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated residents in the county is now 44,965, or 35.1% of the population.