Beach Boys, Hank Williams Jr, Missouri natives make up State Fair concert roster
With the Missouri State Fair officially back in full force this year, fairgoers are set to celebrate its return with a handful of big names on the Grandstand stage. The Beach Boys are set to headline Aug. 18’s concert. The iconic band has been touring for nearly 60 years and has performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. Rising to prominence in the 60s among other young music icons, the band has maintained its popularity among fans.themissouritimes.com