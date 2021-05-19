Derek Shore: Isaiah Davis creates a buzz with his performance on national stage

There may not have been a soul in Joplin who was surprised to see Isaiah Davis rip off big run after big run in the FCS National Championship game last Sunday.

Why would they be?

He did the exact same thing for the Eagles for three years, and now the world knows who Isaiah Davis is.

“He had a good day,” South Dakota State football coach John Stiegelmeier said on Tuesday’s media availability. “He had a special day. His play energized the football team.”

The former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year who led Joplin to a second-place finish in Class 6 in 2019, Davis helped the Jackrabbits to their first national championship appearance in program history as a freshman.

Davis ran for a career-high 178 yards and tied a career-high with three touchdowns. He finished with 305 all-purpose yards (178 rushing, 114 kickoff returns, 13 receiving), becoming the second player in SDSU playoff history to top the 300-yard mark (Zach Zenner, 324 yards at Montana State in 2014).

Davis capped his dynamic performance with an impressive 85-yard score late in the fourth quarter to give SDSU the lead. That particular run saw Davis make Sam Houston’s defense appear to be on skates, breaking multiple tackles while throwing a brutal stiff-arm to find paydirt.

The Bearkats responded with a 16-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to take a 23-21 advantage with 16 seconds left before ultimately holding on for the national title.

“We were this close,” Davis told reporters after the game. “We watched them celebrate, raise the trophy up and we know what it takes. You know, 170-something practices and came up short one play.”

Regardless of the final outcome, Davis’s name is a recognizable one among the national media now.

“I’m gonna keep an eye on this guy,” Yahoo NFL draft writer Eric Edholm tweeted after the game. “He went off in the FCS final today in a loss. I’m curious why bigger programs didn’t snap him up.”

That is a very good question.

Davis finished the spring season as the Jackrabbits’ top rusher despite splitting carries with All-American tailback Pierre Strong Jr. He led the team with 823 rushing yards on 96 attempts (team-high 8.5 yards per carry) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

“He’s just a very phenomenal football player,” Stiegelmeier said. “His 85-yard run is one of the best football plays I think I’ll ever witness. Not only does he have great ability both physically, speed and size, but his will in that football play was greater than I ever have seen it. He wasn’t going to get tackled based on his desire and dedication. He’s got a lot of plays in him like that.

“One of the reasons why he got the ball more in the second half is because of the turf. Pierre is more of a cutback guy. You get people running and then he cuts back. The slippier it got, the tougher it was for Pierre’s game to go. It was a lot better for Isaiah to go downhill.”

Davis wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school. He had other offers from Missouri Southern and Southeast Missouri State, but one would think a player with his big-play potential, a Power 5 program would swoop in.

Power 5 coaches were undoubtedly kicking themselves on Sunday.