Cancer Support Center's Walk of Hope moves to June 27
The annual Walk of Hope supporting the Cancer Support Center is being moved from a traditional fall event to a summer walk on Sunday, June 27. Walkers can choose either a 9:30 or 11 a.m. start for the 1- or 3-mile walk from the Cancer Support Center offices at 2028 Elm Road. A route will take walkers through Homewood. The center asks that all attendees leave dogs at home for the safety of all walkers. CDC guidelines will be observed.hfchronicle.com