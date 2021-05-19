newsbreak-logo
Five area entries set for state tennis tournament

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 22 hours ago

Five entries from area high schools will compete in this week's MSHSAA Boys Tennis Championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

The Class 2 meet starts today, and the singles bracket pairs Ian Ding of Thomas Jefferson against Ayush Nagi of Parkway Central.

In the doubles bracket, the Cavaliers' unbeaten team of Noah Hamlett and Tyler Brouhard play Sean Finnie-Christian Djanaherian of Priory, and Webb City's Trenton Hayes and Cale Stephens face Kolby Smothers-Grant Woltkamp from Kearney.

The Class 2 semifinals and final match on both the championship and consolation sides of the bracket are scheduled for Friday morning.

The Class 1 tournament will begin Friday afternoon and conclude Saturday.

There are two entries from Big 8 Conference schools as Nevada's Evan Rea plays Richard King of Kansas City Barstow in singles and Monett's Dylan Lynch-Benjamin Hoyt meet Griffin Alm-Matthew Kinney from Westminster Christian in doubles.

