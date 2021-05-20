2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Strikes With 563 HP, 10,000-LB Towing Capacity, $40K Starting Price
Ford wants you to ride the Lightning, with a $40k starting price and up to 300 miles of EV range. Here it is, the all-electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle. Unveiled during a livestream late Wednesday evening, the reborn 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning promises to be the biggest shake-up to the F-Series brand in decades. Most shocking of all, the electric pickup will start at $41,669 ($59,950 CAD) including destination and before incentives.www.autoguide.com