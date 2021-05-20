$30 Million in Improvements Could Come to Danville Schools Via CARES Money
Some major changes could come to Danville District 118 school buildings in the next few years, thanks to $31.5 million in pandemic relief money from the federal government. One of the biggest changes could come to Northeast Elementary Magnet School, where Superintendent Alicia Geddis says the district could spend $8 million to turn it into a preschool center, replacing current classroom space at Edison and Southwest elementary schools. She says current Northeast students would move to Liberty Elementary School if the change were to occur.vermilioncountyfirst.com