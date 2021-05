DANVILLE – Gardening has become more popular than ever during the past year. Many are new to this activity and would welcome some advice when they purchase plants. How deep should you plant a tomato? How come your peppers did not produce any fruit last year? What is a good perennial to attract hummingbirds? Why didn’t your hydrangea bloom in 2020? When should you get a soil test? The best part of this annual fundraiser is that you leave with plants and information. Master Gardeners grow many of the plants from seed. Having the opportunity to talk with the gardener who grew the plant you take home is a unique experience in today’s world.