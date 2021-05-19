newsbreak-logo
Inez, TX

Flooding in Inez

By Mark Rosenberg
Victoria Advocate
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInez resident James Conrad talks about the flooding near his home on Wednesday. Conrad said the flooding is the worst he had seen in the two years since he moved to Inez.

Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria County commissioner planning town hall about dog problem

A town hall meeting for residents concerned with stray and loose dogs in Bloomington is in the works, a county commissioner said Thursday. Danny Garcia, the commissioner representing Precinct 1 and the residents of the unincorporated community, said he is working with law enforcement officials to schedule the meeting. He...
Victoria, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Get Vaccinated in Victoria Without Leaving Work

Getting vaccinated in Victoria just got easier for businesses in our community. Have you been wanting to get vaccinated but you haven't found the time to leave work to do so? Well, we've got great news for how you can get vaccinated today without leaving the comfort of your business.
Texas StateVictoria Advocate

30 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in 9-county region

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease in the Crossroads Wednesday. The new death was reported in Wharton County, according to state data. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Thursday, May 13 is Vaccine Day in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas —Thursday, May 13, 2021 is Vaccine Day in Victoria. You have two shots to get it done. First, join KAVU-TV at The Victoria Television Group at 3808 N. Navarro from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Texas Department of Emergency Management is providing 500 doses of the vaccine. It is first come first serve until they run out. No appointment necessary. Drivers should enter off Lawndale Ave into the KAVU-TV station parking lot. Plan on exiting off N. Navarro in front of the 25 News Now studios.
Victoria County, TXVictoria Advocate

New businesses April 27-May 3

The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office. Raul G. Castro (Canas Trucking), P.O. Box 846, Bloomington, owned by Raul G. Castro. Victextech Enterprises, 2809 Baker St., owned by David Vela Jr. Grateful Spot, 219 Thorton St., Gonzales, owned by Lorraine Ellis. Triple J...
Hallettsville, TXVictoria Advocate

Only rum manufacturer in Victoria's surrounding counties opens outside Hallettsville

SUBLIME — “Money can’t buy you happiness,” the wooden signs state as you drive into High Hill Distillery, “but rum can.”. On family property in rural Lavaca County near the community of Sublime, the Popp siblings started High Hill Distillery, 3337 County Road 122, Hallettsville, in 2017, and they are now ready for their opening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Crossroads residents and out-of-towners might look to the new business as a source of tourism and a good spot to grab a locally made drink, as it is the only distillery in the counties touching Victoria County.
Calhoun County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria, Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until this evening. * At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.5 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 11/21/2015. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.2 Fri 10 am 17.0 13.6 12.0 11.6 11.5
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago: 1946, Victorians urged not to get excited about "mystery malady"

MAY 10 – Charles L. Grunder, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and J.H. Stoltzfus, secretary, in company with Dr. Joe Hopkins, W.G. Cornett, Dr. J.H. Lander, members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and Col. J.E. Sullivan of the Houston Chronicle made a trip to Port Lavaca Saturday to look over the situation there and to collect all data and information relative to Port Lavaca’s importance as a pleasure resort and tourist city, as well as of commercial importance.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria County COVID-19 vaccine second dose mega-hub

VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department hosted its tenth COVID-19 second dose vaccine hub at the Victoria Community Center today. Health department director David Gonzales told me they had about 2300 people scheduled to get their second dose tomorrow, and that about 1400 had received their second dose at the mega-hub by lunch time. After today, Gonzales said the county will have given out about 4,300 COVID-19 vaccines through the mega-hubs. There is one second dose mega-hub left at the Community Center on May 18. The county will host a COVID-19 vaccine first dose micro-hub at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center Thursday. Gonzales told me the vaccine limit is at 500 and that 400 people so far have registered through the Wait List. From now on Gonzales said they will work on logistics for future administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
Victoria County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled next week in Victoria County, outside city limits

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – The Victoria County Public Health Department is preparing for mosquito season. David Gonzales with the Victoria County Public Health Department confirmed mosquito spraying will be conducted next week, weather permitting. Spraying will be in Victoria County, outside City limits, said Gonzales. The health department is currently...
Victoria County, TXcrossroadstoday.com

14 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria County Tuesday

VICTORIA, Texas—The Victoria County Public Health Department said there are 14 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday. The Victoria six-county region now has a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 6.68 %. This is the 80th straight day that the hospitalization rate in the region is below 15%. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CROSSROADS...