Raiden Keller looking to make it 4-0 at AOW 18 against Ian Allston

By 'Beautiful' Bob Meloni
mymmanews.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regional mixed martial arts action has picked up some steam after going through a rough stretch with the Covid-19 pandemic. Art of War Cage Fighting had been rolling along and putting on quality shows at several locations in Pennsylvania but after their 17th event on February 8, 2020 they were put on a long pause as were the hard-working, grinding, lesser known fighters who build the talent pool for places like the UFC. Let’s put all of that behind us and move into the current and relish that AOW and much of the regional events are back on path and ready to provide a venue for many. Right now there are more fighters prepared and ready to fight than there are opportunities. The regional scene has some catching up to do and Art of War Cage Fighting President, Mike Bickings plans to oblige. For the Saturday May 22nd AOW18 event, the state limited the fight card to a total of eight fights and limited seating capacity, but upcoming on July 31st, Art of War 19 will be back to full capacity both in the arena and on the fight card.

