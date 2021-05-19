2021 Senior Class send off!

Town of Taos and Taos County Chamber of Commerce collaborate to provide visitors. and locals information about the community and the region. Taos, NM – Taos County Chamber of Commerce announces management of the Taos Plaza Visitor Information Kiosk beginning May 2021. This collaboration between the Town of Taos Tourism Department and the Taos County Chamber of Commerce supports businesses and provides locals and visitors to the downtown with much needed information about the region. Based on two surveys conducted by the Chamber in the Fall of 2020 and Spring of 2021, business owners expressed a need for an information center after the Taos Visitor Center, which was located two miles south of the Plaza, was forced to close indefinitely due to the economic impact of COVID-19. “Lodger’s Tax took a hard hit during the last 12 months. Because the Taos Visitor Center was fully funded by Lodger’s Tax, which is currently down 60%, we had to look at new partnerships in order to provide information services to our visitors as we begin to re-open,” said Karina Armijo, Director Marketing and Tourism, Town of Taos. “We were excited that the Chamber enthusiastically decided to manage the Kiosk and provide visitor and local support which will be much needed during the coming months.”