Essential German souvenirs: a Bembel from Frankfurt

The hopes which were entertained, at the period when our prospectus was issued, with respect to the revolutions at Naples, and in Piedmont, have since been fatally disappointed, and the termination of the contest almost with a struggle on the part of the Neapolitans, of the Piedmontese, has afforded to the enemies of popular rights, opportunity for a sneer. It was not to be supposed that the forces of Naples, or of Piedmont, separated, or even united could cope with the armies of Austria, particularly when supported, as in the case of their receiving even a momentary check they would have been, and as in point of fact they still appear likely to, by those of Russia.