Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.VA – A 42-year-old man from Detroit pleaded guilty on Monday, May 17th, 2021, to a federal drug crime in West Virginia. According to court documents, Brandon William Jones, of Detroit, admitted that on October 29th, 2020, a confidential informant working with law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of approximately 10.8 grams of suspected heroin for $1000 from Brandon Jones in the parking lot of 3090 16th Street Road in Huntington. After meeting the confidential informant, officers followed Jones to the area of 1584 Hal Greer Boulevard and arrested him. Officers found additional suspected heroin on Jones and the $1000 used in the controlled purchase. Jones also admitted that he was responsible for selling at least 20 kilograms of heroin in the Huntington area.