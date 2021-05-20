Fairland advances in sectional
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ground ball to shortstop, flip to second for the force and inning over. Oops. Second baseman drops the ball allowing inning to continue. Cooper Cummings made Chillicothe Southeastern pay for that error as the catcher stepped up and belted a two-run double to give Fairland a 2-0 lead, the catalyst to a four-run inning and spark to 6-0 victory Wednesday in an Ohio Division III sectional tournament game at Fairland’s Roger Snyder Field.www.herald-dispatch.com