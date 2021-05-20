Fairland advances in sectional

Fishing can take patience, but a full year without a nibble? That takes real commitment. The Hillsboro Board of Education approved the creation of inaugural Hillsboro High School fishing team last year, but COVID-19 proved to be the proverbial old boot that spoiled the Hiltoppers’ first attempt at the sport. Fortunately, calmer waters have prevailed in 2021 and the 20-member team will send eight competitors to the IHSA sectional at Coffeen Lake on Thursday, May 6.