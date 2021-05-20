newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Fairland advances in sectional

By DAVE WALSH For The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ground ball to shortstop, flip to second for the force and inning over. Oops. Second baseman drops the ball allowing inning to continue. Cooper Cummings made Chillicothe Southeastern pay for that error as the catcher stepped up and belted a two-run double to give Fairland a 2-0 lead, the catalyst to a four-run inning and spark to 6-0 victory Wednesday in an Ohio Division III sectional tournament game at Fairland’s Roger Snyder Field.

www.herald-dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Home Field#River Valley#Chillicothe Southeastern#Ohio Division#Panthers#Dragons#Fairland#Fairland Advances#Fairland Hitter#Alex Rogers 2 For 2#Lead#Ball#Inning#Rome Township#Murta 2b#Pitches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Sheldon, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Sheldon track sends two to sectionals

The Sheldon High School track and field team qualified for sectionals two athletes in five events Saturday at the Class 1 District 5 meet in Bolivar. Junior Madison Garren placed second and set a new personal record in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13 minutes, 41 seconds — and also took second in the 1,600 (6:13) and fourth in the 400 (1:07, a new school record).
Hillsboro, ILthejournal-news.net

Toppers To Make Sectional Fishing Debut

Fishing can take patience, but a full year without a nibble? That takes real commitment. The Hillsboro Board of Education approved the creation of inaugural Hillsboro High School fishing team last year, but COVID-19 proved to be the proverbial old boot that spoiled the Hiltoppers’ first attempt at the sport. Fortunately, calmer waters have prevailed in 2021 and the 20-member team will send eight competitors to the IHSA sectional at Coffeen Lake on Thursday, May 6.
Golfstormlakeradio.com

Tornadoes 5th At Sectional Tourney--Raveling Advances

The Spencer Golf and Country Club hosted a class 3A boys sectional golf tournament Thursday with six teams and 48 golfers teeing it up under sunny skies and a temperature in the mid 60's. Spirit Lake won the tournament shooting a 321 led by medalist Jackson Laven who shot an even par 72. Mason Weeks, also from Spirit Lake, was runner up medalist with a 74.
SportsHerald-Times

Baseball, softball sectional draws announced

Though it may seem like the spring sports season just began, the state tournament is drawing near. On Sunday, May 2 the IHSAA announced the pairings for this year’s baseball and softball state tournaments, giving Paoli a path forward once its respective seasons end. The Paoli softball team will finally...
Bryan, OHCrescent-News

Boys tennis: Sectional tourney underway

There will be a few firsts as sectional boys tennis action begins on Thursday. For starters, Bryan will be a host for the first time ever. Also, for first time ever, Bryan will have the top seed at first singles and first doubles. “For the first time ever, Bryan received...
Tennisnortholmstedathletics.org

OHSAA Sectional Tennis

Click on the link below for OHSAA bracket information. Tournament draw questions: contact Coach DeMain – matthew.demain@nocseagles.org. All sectional and district ticketing for OHSAA spring tournaments is being handled digitally by the OHSAA’s digital ticketing partner, HomeTown Ticketing, and tickets will be available and open to the public by going to https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets. Unlike the fall and winter tournaments, passcodes will not be utilized.
SportsPosted by
Star Beacon

Sectional softball tournament heats up

Wet field conditions forced the postponement of Division I sectional softball tournament game between Lakeside and Mayfield on Monday. The schools will try for their tournament opener at 5 p.m. today at Lakeside. Other sectional tournament softball games scheduled at 5 p.m. today involving county teams include: Kenston at Edgewood,...
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Owls send three to sectional

The Marshall boys’ tennis team had three of four finalists Friday, winning both singles and doubles championship, on its home court Friday during the Class 1, Individual District 13 Tournament. By claiming both doubles finalists, the Owls sent five players on to the sectional round. Marshall had two singles entries...
Linn County, MOChillico Constitution-Tribune

Ten area Class 1, 2 schools advance track, field entries to sectional

With the first phase of postseason competition in Missouri Class 1 and Class 2 high school track and field in the books this past weekend, 10 C-T-area schools will have students eligible to pursue advancement to the 1-day state meets in those classifications this coming Saturday. Leading area schools in...
Callaway County, MOMexico Ledger

Trojans earn trips to sectionals

All season it has been apparent that Paige Meyer would claim a place at sectionals in the jumps and that Dylan Hoyt was one of Class 1 District 2’s premier distance runners. But Community R-6 is deeper than that, as they proved at the district tournament Saturday held at South Callaway.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Knights fall in sectional finals

BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial soccer team fell just one bus ride short of the school’s second ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament. After defeating Janesville Craig earlier in the day, the Purple Knights fell 7-2 to a fast, physical Racine Horlick team Saturday night at Jacobson Field. The shortened alternate...
Golfswiowanewssource.com

SECTIONAL GOLF

* At Coon Rapids: Audubon's Joey Schramm fired an 83 to tie for fifth place and earn a spot at next week's Iowa Class 1A sectional meet. At the sectional meet Friday at Coon Rapids Golf Course, Schramm fired a 40 in his first nine holes before carding a 43 on the back nine, with several even pars along the way.
High Schoolnorthroyaltonathletics.com

OHSAA Sectional/District Playoff Update

Hard to believe it is that time of the year already. Here is the latest information regarding the OHSAA Sectional/District Playoff schedule. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – Home against winner of Firestone/Bedford at 5:00 PM. Monday May 17, 2021 (District Semi-Final) – Against winner of Highland/Olmsted Falls at North Ridgeville...
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

WATCH LIVE: Section V Baseball

Be sure to tune in this evening for our latest LIVE stream on the Batavia Daily News YouTube Channel. Batavia and Le Roy are getting set for their season opener. First pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. from Dwyer Stadium in Batavia. To watch, click the video below:
Sportsjcnewsandneighbor.com

Liberty Bell sweeps sectionals

The Liberty Bell boys and girls track teams came away victorious at the TMSAA Upper East TN Sectional Track & Field Meet, which was held on Saturday at Science Hill. Two boys set school records during Saturday’s meet. Noland McDonald set a new school record for the third time this season by throwing the discus 130’7” to win the event. He also came in second in the shot put. Lemarkus Dunn set a school record in the 400m, posting a winning time of 53.84 seconds.
SportsWeirton Daily Times

Creek girls eliminated in sectionals

DUNCAN FALLS — The 11th-seeded Indian Creek softball squad concluded its season with a 4-1 defeat to eighth-seeded Philo during a Division II East 1 sectional semifinal on Monday. Carley Jo Penner went the distance but took the loss. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, two walks and...
SportsWeirton Daily Times

Huskies erase deficits for sectional crown

CADIZ — Once could just sense that whichever team scored last Thursday would win a Division III sectional softball championship. When the dust had settled, No. 3 seed Harrison Central plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Buckeye Trail, 8-7, for its first trip to the district tournament since 2014.
Waverly, OHnewswatchman.com

Tigers fall to Braves in sectional semifinal

Tournament softball action got underway Monday night as the Waverly Tigers hosted the Logan Elm Braves. Unfortunately for the Tigers the Lady Braves came out on top by a score of 13-3. “We did not execute the way we needed to execute, and they did. In the tournament, you have...