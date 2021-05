THE EPISODE | “Intervention” (May 2, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | FX’s vibrant LGBTQ drama is taking its final bows… and Porter is making sure we miss him an awful lot when he goes. The supremely talented performer already has an Emmy on his shelf for playing boisterous ball emcee Pray Tell, but we’re ready to skip this year’s nominations and just hand him another one after the second half of this week’s season premiere, as Pray Tell stared down an intense crossroads in his life.