newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

New England Energy Execs Emphasize Reliability Over Renewables

By Michael Graham
insidesources.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy industry leaders who gathered for a New England Council virtual roundtable on Tuesday repeatedly emphasized pragmatic issues like reliability and security over sexier topics like cutting-edge green technology. And given recent events, it’s easy to see why. The effects of the recent successful cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline are...

insidesources.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Renewable Energy Systems#Solar Technologies#Renewable Fuels#The Colonial Pipeline#Greentown Labs#National Grid#Iso New England#Holland Knight#Energy Industry Leaders#Energy Executives#Clean Energy Generation#Reliability#Renewable Natural Gas#Energy Consumption#Energy Conservation#Specific Technologies#Carbon Emissions#Fossil Fuels#Long Term Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Water Tower Research Publishes Updated Initiation of Coverage Report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) Titled "Transforming and Expanding the Business to Leverage the Fast-Growing Microgrid Megatrend"

CHICAGO, IL., May 17th, 2021 - Water Tower Research has published an updated Initiation of Coverage Report on Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN). The report focuses on the company's transformation and expansion strategy to capture more opportunities in the fast-growing microgrid industry. "Capstone has advanced its position in the fast-growing...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian water utility deployed 350,000 PV panels across 33 sites

SA Water, which serves millions of South Australians and is one of the state’s biggest electricity users, has completed the commissioning of 367,769 solar PV panels across its network, as part of its AUD 300 million ($232.7 million) Zero Cost Energy Future project. In 2017, SA Water announced plans to...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

REELCAUSE Green Hydrogen Energy, Advanced Renewable Energy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2021 / REELCAUSE CORP (OTC PINK:RCIT) has developed eco-friendly new and renewable energy technology that produces green hydrogen energy using water electrolysis through a combination of small wind power generation based on hydrogen production technology. This is the basic science technology of the former Soviet Union. It is said that it is trying to enter the global market through a hydrogen vehicle charging business and a zero-energy building based on a combined hydrogen heat generation power plant.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US

The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released last week by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power. This amount of development also represents nearly three times the amount of wind added to the U.S. grid in the first quarter of 2019. Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels.
Devils Lake, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Support renewable energy industries

It’s no secret that the past year has been challenging no matter what corner of the economy you’re in, but there’s one thing we know for sure: here in Devils Lake, N.D., we are committed to supporting the growth of industries that will help power our economic recovery. One area of that economy that is doing that – both literally and figuratively – is renewable energy.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Refinery once key to New York’s fuel supply ordered shut

The Environmental Protection Agency ordered the shutdown of a U.S. Virgin Island refinery that historically was positioned as a key fuel source for the East Coast due to public health concerns. The 200,000-barrel-a-day Limetree Bay refinery in St. Croix is required to pause operations after repeated operational infractions, according to...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

The Dam Has Broken And West Virginia Has Awoken To Solar Power

The coal industry’s tight grip on West Virginia is loosening. That dam is cracking and is giving way to alternative fuels. Consider the case of Nitro Construction Services, which provides commercial and industrial businesses with electrical, mechanical, and technological services: the company is rooted in the coal industry but it is now ramping up its solar business.
Energy IndustryBismarck Tribune

Letter: Lignite key for North Dakota energy reliability

Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column calls for the death of the state’s lignite industry. He presented a list of Democratic talking points and a thinly veiled threat that “if North Dakota won’t close the power plants, then President Biden’s Administration will.”. A short six years ago we had President Obama’s war...
Energy Industryenergyfuse.org

Rapid Renewable Energy Growth is the “New Normal”

Renewable energy installations soared in 2020, defying the pandemic-induced downturn that hit just about all other energy industries. But solar and wind are expected to continue to grow at an explosive rate, a trend that is to become the “new normal,” according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Energy IndustryWashington Post

Taking the wind out of renewable energies

The May 10 news article “Choppy seas ahead for Biden’s vision of offshore energy” correctly pointed out that the 101-year-old Jones Act has produced complications in the development of offshore wind in the United States. But this protectionist law also raises costs and undermines the sector in more direct ways.
Nevada StatePosted by
This Is Reno

Nevada Democrats unveil renewable energy infrastructure bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering a massive energy infrastructure proposal that would encourage the construction of renewable energy transmission lines and electric vehicle charging stations and hasten the state’s transition away from fossil fuels. Sen. Chris Brooks, a Las Vegas Democrat, introduced a bill on Thursday...
Energy Industryapi.org

Colonial Pipeline Attack Emphasizes Energy Infrastructure Needs

You can read the latest here on Colonial Pipeline’s restoring service on its 5,500-mile line that delivers million of gallons of fuel products every day from the Gulf Coast to New York. The company says the entire pipeline system has been safely restarted and was delivering product to all served markets.
Peabody, MASalem News

Letter: Renewable energy can meet peak demands

This week, Peabody’s Mayor Bettencourt will update city councilors regarding the proposed multimillion dollar fossil fuel plant to be built a half-mile from Bishop Fenwick and Carroll Elementary. This plant will provide 20 megawatts of backup power for Peabody and 40 megawatts for other Massachusetts communities. It includes the construction of a 90-foot smoke stack, a 200,000 gallon oil tank, and will spew greenhouse gases into our air precisely at a time when scientists tell us we are in a climate catastrophe and must make smarter investments in the future.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Rapid Pace of Renewable Energy Expansions Could Continue

The world’s renewable energy capacity surged in 2020 after “an unprecedented boom” in wind and solar energy. Investors expect this breakneck pace to continue. According to the International Energy Agency, the world’s renewable energy capacity advanced 45% in 2020, its largest annual rate of increase since 1999, NPR reports. “An...
Bismarck, NDnaturalgasintel.com

Energy Transfer, Continental Execs Dissect Bakken Prospects, DAPL’s Future

Continental Resources Inc. and Energy Transfer LP executives said Wednesday the future prospects for the Bakken Shale are strong, and they expect the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) to continue to serve the region’s oil producers. Speaking at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, ND, Continental Executive Chairman Harold Hamm...
Energy Industrykottke.org

“Renewable Energy Is Suddenly Startlingly Cheap”

Writing in the New Yorker and citing a report by Carbon Tracker Initiative, Bill McKibben provides some hope that we can address the climate crisis. Titled “The Sky’s the Limit,” it begins by declaring that “solar and wind potential is far higher than that of fossil fuels and can meet global energy demand many times over.” Taken by itself, that’s not a very bold claim: scientists have long noted that the sun directs more energy to the Earth in an hour than humans use in a year. But, until very recently, it was too expensive to capture that power. That’s what has shifted — and so quickly and so dramatically that most of the world’s politicians are now living on a different planet than the one we actually inhabit. On the actual Earth, circa 2021, the report reads, “with current technology and in a subset of available locations we can capture at least 6,700 PWh p.a. [petawatt-hours per year] from solar and wind, which is more than 100 times global energy demand.” And this will not require covering the globe with solar arrays: “The land required for solar panels alone to provide all global energy is 450,000 km2, 0.3% of the global land area of 149 million km2. That is less than the land required for fossil fuels today, which in the US alone is 126,000 km2, 1.3% of the country.” These are the kinds of numbers that reshape your understanding of the future.