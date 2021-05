Remember Jabba’s Palace? Anything and everything was for sale with no questions asked. The dark web works the same way. It’s a wretched hive of scum and villainy, with Imperial spies around every corner. The booming dark web data markets may be a good thing for smugglers, but they’re a very bad thing for businesses. Just in the last year, data-thieving jawas have added at least 22 million new records to the mix! Cybercriminals can quickly exchange their credits for all sorts of data about businesses like yours – including files containing thousands of compromised passwords.