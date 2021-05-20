newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Suicide Squad: Yesterday Cut is so good it will put Warner Bros to shame, rumor says – Tomatazos

By Explica .co
explica.co
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is not a secret that Warner He didn’t know how to build his own superhero universe. Beyond debating how much or how little they wanted to copy the format of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the real problems of DC they were the little patience and the null freedom of the creators at the time of publishing. The UCM He also had problems with certain directors during development and production, so his final products, although with cuts that were not always to the general liking, maintained a certain order. Instead, Warner gave total freedom and then went on to cut to his liking.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Will Smith
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad#Null#Film Producer#Film News#Yesterday Cut#Ucm#The Justice League#Twitter#Unbreakable Comics#Yesterdaycut#Ayer Cut#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Suicide Squad Dignity#Dc#Betrayal#Time#Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Idris Elba & Sam Hargrave Will Stay Frosty In Warner Bros Action Film

Idris Elba and director Sam Hargrave have hopped aboard a new action film titled Stay Frosty. Warner Bros won a bidding war for the rights to the film, being seen as an action vehicle for Elba to lead to a franchise ala Keanu and John Wick. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce with Elba and Hargrave. Elba will next be on the big screen in James Gunn's Suicide Squad film, while Hargrave is coming off directing the Netflix Chris Hemsworth hit Extraction, making him one of the most in-demand new action directors in Hollywood. The news was reported on by Deadline.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Warner Bros. Searching for Black Director & Actor for New Superman Film

Superman is about to go through a big change. THR is reporting, in an extensive article on the future of DC Films, that Warner Bros. is actively searching for a Black director and Black actor to lead Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman movie. The move comes as DC is putting the final nails in the Snyderverse with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the upcoming multiverse-establishing The Flash.
MoviesA.V. Club

The Suicide Squad

Dave Bautista was one James Gunn’s most dedicated supporters after he was briefly fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, going so far as to threaten to walk out of making future Marvel movies and excitedly volunteering to join Gunn’s The Suicide Squad when that project first started coming together. When the trailer for The Suicide Squad came out, though, there was no sign of Bautista. So what happened? Was there a secret falling out? Does he secretly love David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and he was offended that Warner Bros. brought in Gunn to make his own good version? Did Disney send some hired goons to remind him that the Mouse owns Hollywood and it would be bad for his health to join Gunn at DC?
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Zack Snyder On His Torturous Time Working With Warner Bros. On The Snyder Cut

All you really need to know about the relationship between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. right now is that he took Army of the Dead to Netflix. It’s been clear, ever since the release of his Justice League Snyder Cut, that things were strained between both parties, with the director talking quite a lot about it publicly. That trend continues in a recent interview with Uproxx, which makes it sound like the process of working with WB was a nightmare…
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Margot Robbie is "pestering" Warner Bros. for Poison Ivy in the DCEU

Margot Robbie has said she's encouraging Warner Bros. to bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU. "Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time," Robbie told Den of Geek. "They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."
MoviesTyler Morning Telegraph

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros bend to fan pressure

Zack Snyder hopes Warner Bros listens to the "massive fandom" calling for him to make more DC movies. The 55-year-old director thinks it's unlikely he'll make another DC film, having previously helmed 'Justice League' and 'Man of Steel', but Zack suggested that the studio could ultimately bend to fan pressure.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says "Almost All" the Characters Will Die

Ever since James Gunn's The Suicide Squad had its all-star ensemble cast confirmed the filmmaker has been adamant that fans shouldn't get attached to anybody. Even over the weekend Gunn made a comment about an unofficial betting line for the film made by one site, claiming he could make a lot of money if it was real. Now while taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram the writer/director made a an even more extreme claim about the body count of the film. When asked specifically how many characters were going to die in The Suicide Squad, Gunn was candid and replied "Almost all of them."
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Zack Snyder Feared Warner Bros. Would Sue Him for Posting About His Cut of Justice League

Zack Snyder kept the hope of seeing his cut of Justice League alive for years after Joss Whedon and Warner Bros.’s recut of the film came out and flopped in 2017. He particularly shared much of his vision throughh the use of his Vero account. However, the director wasn’t always confident that his efforts would pay off or that they wouldn’t be halted by legal action from the studio.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Says Continuing The SnyderVerse Is Up To Warner Bros.

There were plenty of naysayers about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Since the campaign started you’ve had those who claimed the Snyder cut wouldn’t that different from the theatrical one, that it was a waste of money, that it’d be a huge flop, and, bizarrely, that it didn’t even exist at all! All these doomsayers were proved categorically wrong in March when the Snyder cut released to great reviews, a very positive audience reception, and healthy viewing figures on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dave Bautista Says There's A Second Reason He Took Zack Snyder's Movie Over The Suicide Squad

Of all the former professional wrestlers turned movie stars, nobody has ever put together a collection of films quite as different as Dave Bautista. He's done the big action movies that you'd expect somebody from that world to do, but he's also done family comedies, serious dramatic roles, and everything in between. Bautista is clearly on a different career trajectory then others who have been in a similar position, and the future Dune actor says that's ultimately why he made the decision to star in Zach Snyder's Army of the Dead rather than take an ensemble role in The Suicide Squad.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie’s Update About Doctor Who Icon Peter Capaldi’s Thinker Will Make Fans Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe has been making headlines for months over the Snyder Cut, but there are a number of projects coming to theaters. Next up is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will be an R-rated sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s original. And Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie’s latest tease about Peter Capaldi playing Thinker will make comic fans very happy.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

James Gunn Says King Shark Was The Suicide Squad’s First New Character

James Gunn Says King Shark Was The Suicide Squad’s First New Character. Between his appearances on The Flash, Harley Quinn, and in Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game, King Shark is becoming increasingly well-known outside of comic book circles. So when it came time for James Gunn to add new characters to The Suicide Squad, bringing the anthropomorphic Great White into the mix was a no-brainer. In fact, King Shark was the very first new addition to the cast of Gunn’s upcoming reboot/sequel.
MoviesTVOvermind

Zack Snyder Doesn’t Hold Back his Feelings on Warner Bros.

People are still going to agree to disagree, maybe, on whether or not Zack Snyder is still a good fit for Warner Bros., but as of right now it doesn’t sound a though the studio is going to be bringing him back. Instead, it sounds like we’re going to see another Superman movie with JJ Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates. But the Snyderverse, which people are wanting to see continue, doesn’t appear to be on their radar at the moment. It’s fair to say that Snyder is feeling some way about that and he’s not entirely happy about the fact that Warner Bros. has essentially thrown him a bone and shut the door. As one of those that didn’t think that the Snyder Cut was all that, or even a bag of chips, it’s still pretty cold to think that Snyder would be chucked at this point since he’s done quite a bit of work for Warner Bros. Despite the fact that his style is a little too dark at times and kind of hard to get into simply because of the constant exaggeration of certain scenes, it’s still easy to think that he’d be better for Warner Bros. than several others since he’s already done so much. The Snyderverse isn’t something that I would personally endorse, but leaving Warner Bros. to their own devices when it comes to developing the rest of the DC universe is something that’s already feeling like it’s going to be a bad idea. Seriously, even thinking about arguing this point makes it feel like something that a lot of people who are just here for a good movie, no matter who’s directing, would rather bow out of since endorsing Snyder is feeling like the better option, but doing that also means that one is endorsing his style of filming and possibly admitting that the Snyder Cut was a huge improvement. It can be done, but it’s a balancing act that a lot of people wouldn’t want to attempt.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Says He Gets Threats Over Potential Character Deaths Every Day

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is less than three months away, and fans are eager to find out the fate of the movie's many characters. Gunn has made it clear that you don't want to get too attached to all of the characters and even joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. Recently, Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and said, "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character." Den of Geek posted the quote today on Twitter, and Gunn shared it, revealing that he gets threats on social media about the movie.