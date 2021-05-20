newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin recovers some losses after falling to $ 30,000: Chart

By Explica .co
explica.co
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P downgrades Colombia to BB + and removes investment grade. (Bloomberg) – Colombia’s credit rating was downgraded to speculative grade by S&P Global Ratings after Congress and massive protests in the streets blocked the government’s attempt to reduce the fiscal deficit. was downgraded to BB + with a stable outlook, S&P said in a statement, stripping the investment grade rating the nation enjoyed for a decade. “The downgrades follow the withdrawal of a tax reform presented to Congress, that in a context of high spending pressures, it results in a significantly lower probability that Colombia will improve its fiscal position, after a recent and marked deterioration, ”wrote S & P. ​​The bill to increase taxes presented by the Government last month The past led to massive riots and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even rejected by President Iván Duque’s own party. Even after the reform is withdrawn, road blocks and street demonstrations continue throughout the country, causing shortages of basic products in some regions. Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two notches by above the speculative grade by Moody’s Investors Service. “Colombia continues and will continue to obtain financing as demonstrated in recent placements in Colombia and abroad,” said the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Restrepo, after the decision of S & P. ​​During the last month, Colombian assets have weakened as investors valued the greater likelihood of a downgrade. Following the introduction of the tax reform, the country’s dollar bonds have performed the worst among their Latin American peers, after El Salvador. Colombia’s debt is expected to stabilize above 60% of GDP as the economy recovers and the government takes steps to boost revenue, S&P said in the statement, adding that the stable outlook “incorporates our expectation of an institutional solution to recent significant social unrest.” will expand to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019. “The fundamentals of Colombia’s ratings remain weaker than those of its peers with similar ratings,” said S&P . At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s solvency, said S & P. ​​Reactions from economists “ The news is relatively surprising by the time it comes out, ”said Camilo Pérez, chief economist at Banco de Bogotá, in a telephone interview. “The recent situation of political and social instability may have accelerated the decision because it makes it difficult to reach consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenues.” Munir Jalil, chief economist of the Andean region at BTG Pactual, said that the decision “is not surprising in light recent events in Colombia. ”Original Note: Colombia’s Credit Rating Downgraded to Junk by S & PMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Bloomberg Lp#Gross Domestic Product#Investors#Global Markets#Credit Markets#Domestic Markets#Bb#S P Global Ratings#Congress#The Minister Of Finance#Latin American#S P Reactions#Banco De Bogot#Andean#Btg Pactual#Bloomberg Lp#Gdp#Outlook#Bonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Cryptocurrency mining stocks recover as bitcoin climbs back above $50,000

Bitcoin mining stocks mounted a recovery on Friday after bitcoin found support at the $50,000 per-coin level. Shares of Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, BitDigital, and other crypto-associated stocks all rose early Friday. Bitcoin has been under pressure after Elon Musk reversed a decision to accept bitcoin as payment for...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Stocks were posting strong gains in midday trading Thursday, following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the S&P 500 since February. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers. Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook were all up 1% or more.
StocksFXStreet.com

Equity markets recover some ground

Stocks are higher, recovering some ground lost during a choppy week. Fed officials have been out in force to calm inflation nerves. Governor Christopher Waller said rates will not rise until policymakers see inflation above target for a long time or there is excessively high inflation, saying the Fed will need to see several more months of data. He also stressed that there is only a temporary ‘mismatch’ between surging demand for workers and people’s willingness/ability to get a job. Meanwhile, businesses across the US are struggling to find labour: McDonald’s is the latest company to increase pay, raising wages by 10% at its US company-owned restaurants as it seeks to take 10,000 new staff over the next three months. Wage push inflation is of greater concern than short-term supply chain pressures and rising commodity prices. The labour market is far tighter than it looks – the Fed will hope that things change quickly once Federal assistance rolls off later in the year. That could see us endure a rough summer of hot inflation readings, with the Fed looking on and hoping it comes to an end in the autumn.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar holds gains after inflation surprise; Bitcoin partly recovers

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held on to its gains in early European trading on Thursday, having strengthened in the previous session after a surprisingly large rise in U.S. consumer prices fanned inflation fears. Data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April,...
BusinessCoinDesk

Bitcoin Falls Following Inflation Report

Consumer prices jumped 4.2% in April, higher than expected, according to Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report. "All About Bitcoin" looks at how markets are reacting. CoinDesk's Galen Moore provides analysis. Also, Bitfarms President Geoffrey Morphy discusses the Canadian company's approval to be listed on Nasdaq, its expansion plans, and how the large bitcoin mining operation is answering the call for "clean" mining.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Bitcoin Falls Below $47,000

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bitcoin continues lower and is trading below $47,000 following headlines Binance is said to face investigations from Justice Dept, IRS. This added to pressure seen in the cryptocurrency after Elon Musk said Tesla would stop accepting it as payment for cars due to environmental concerns. Bitcoin was hovering near $60,000 earlier in the week.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Altcoins Fluctuate After Trimming Losses

Bitcoin price started recovering from the USD 53,500 zone. BTC climbed above USD 54,500 and it is currently (12:00 PM UTC) trading below USD 55,500. A close above USD 56,500 could trigger a steady increase in the coming sessions. Most major altcoins are showing mixed results. ETH climbed above the...
MarketsDailyFx

Altcoins Surge as Bitcoin Falls Behind - Ethereum at New Record High, Dogecoin Attempts to Recover from SNL

Ethereum surpasses the $4,000 mark, just a week after crossing $3,000. Dogecoin drops over 30% after Elon’s “hustle” comments on SNL. As Bitcoin continues to struggle in its attempt to surpass the 60,000 dollar mark, altcoins are taking over the crypto market. The likes of Ethereum, Litecoin, and Stellar continue to mark new all-time highs as they attract surging interest from investors.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Dollar Recovers Mildly, Gold Extending Rise, Bitcoin in Free Fall

Dollar and Yen recover mildly in a mixed Asian session today, while commodity currencies are mildly today. But major pairs and crosses are all bounded inside Friday’s range so far. China data provided some support to Hong Kong and China stocks but Japanese Nikkei is in another sharp decline. Gold is extending near rebound, while Bitcoin is in free fall again.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Oversold Bitcoin Falls To Support

Could Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) stage a rebound? It has dropped to a level that has been support and is oversold. Oversold means it's trading below what would be a typical or average trading range. These conditions draw buyers in the market. Support is a level where there is more demand than...
StocksNewsbug.info

Bitcoin falls after Musk halts Tesla purchases with currency

Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle manufacturer is suspending purchases with Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the digital currency. In a post on Twitter Wednesday, Musk cited concerns about “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions.” His post said that Tesla might accept other cryptocurrencies “that use <1% of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction.”
Currenciesinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Bitcoin

Bitcoin (a.k.a. your grandpa's crypto) is trading heavy. And over the last several weeks it has not been able to crack back above the 60,000 level. With the recent surge in many alt coins, BTC/USD has not been able to keep up (at all). Traders should be watching two levels.
Stockscrypto-news-flash.com

Jack Dorsey’s Square is not buying Bitcoin for now after $20M loss

Square, the Cash App operator, is not buying any new Bitcoin after making a $20 million loss in the first quarter, the CFO has revealed. She further cited the need for innovation to curb the energy usage of Bitcoin, just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced similar concerns. Square...
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

Bitcoin Prices Recovers Amid Massive Stock Rout

The two leading cryptocurrencies together have been experiencing new all-time highs this week. In addition, there is a fresh bullish pattern in all of the altcoins since the sell-off that took place this week. Moreover, on Wednesday, Bitcoin has made a gain of 4.3%. On the other hand, cryptocurrencies had...
Stockssecurities.io

BTC Falls, Dogecoin Prices up, After Musk Rolls Back Bitcoin Payment for Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent Bitcoin (BTC) reeling on May 12, after he tweeted saying Tesla Inc. has stopped accepting Bitcoin to purchase its vehicles due to climate concerns. What is even more shocking is that the company continues to hold billions of dollars worth of BTC on its books, while Musk tweeted about Tesla discontinuing accepting payment in Bitcoin.
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Recovers After Fall From Higher Levels, Up Marginally An Hour Past Noon

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian stock market edged higher Monday morning and is up marginally about an hour past noon, supported by gains in consumer staples and telecom shares. Healthcare and information technology stocks are weak. Several stocks from energy...