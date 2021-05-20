trailer and release date on Netflix
Resident Evil It is again at a peak of expectation after the release of Resident Evil 8: Village, of which we tell you our impressions in the analysis. Clearly, Netflix is taking advantage of the spotlight to promote the long-awaited animated adaptation of the franchise: Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (The Infinite Darkness in Latin America). Through a trailer, the streaming video platform confirmed that the series will be released on July 8, 2021.www.explica.co