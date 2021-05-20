newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Matchday 40 of the Second Division: prior to the Real Zaragoza match

By Explica .co
explica.co
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNext Thursday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fortieth round of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Saragossa and to Castellon on The Romareda. The Real Zaragoza intends to add a win on the fortieth matchday after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at The palms in the Gran Canaria Stadium, with goals from Juan Sanabria Y Luca zanimacchia. In addition, the locals have won in 12 of the 39 matches played so far with a figure of 33 goals in favor and 36 against.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Zaragoza#The Matches#Ignacio#Home Team#Matchday 40#The Second Division#Sd Ponferradina#Eighteenth Position#Figures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsoccernow.com

Preview: Hounds get Hartford Athletic for season’s second match

It’s match day once again! Rejoice! The Riverhounds travel to Hartford today to face Athletic (the Athletic? the Athletics?) in a game that will be broadcast on 22 The Point and ESPN+. I missed previewing last week’s game (oops) because, like the Riverhounds, I haven’t gotten into that *rhythm* of the season that helps a team get into the comfortable groove where things are automatic and clicking.
UEFAsambafoot.com

Real Madrid vs Sevilla 09/05/2021 Primera Division

On May, 9, Real Madrid faces Sevilla of the Primera Division in Spain. Follow the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live score and results starting at 19:00, here on Sambafoot. Real Madrid is currently the favorite to win this Primera Division game against Sevilla. With bookies giving Real Madrid a 45.00% probability of winning the match.
SoccerAS.com

Granada vs Real Madrid: Zidane's pre-match press conference

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane spoke to the media ahead of Los Blancos’ LaLiga clash away to Granada on Thursday (10pm CEST; 4pm EDT). With three games to go in the league season, Madrid sit two points behind leaders Atlético Madrid, who host Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Zidane's pre-Granada...
MLSColumbus Alive

Crew View: Club hopes for bangers in second leg of Monterrey CCL match

Here’s a fun exercise: Load up Twitter (wait, don’t stop reading, I promise this will be good) and type the phrase “mls banger” into the search bar. MLS, as you are likely aware, stands for Major League Soccer. Banger, as you have probably surmised, is a popular slang term among the league’s fans and social media managers referring to a highlight-reel goal. This search will yield footage of some truly incredible goals, goals that legitimately merit the oft-abused “golazo” designation — or, sure, “banger” status.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: A tactical preview of the second leg

Following a rain-soaked first leg in the Spanish capital, Chelsea welcome Real Madrid to London as they host Los Blancos for the second leg of their Champions League tie at the Stamford Bridge. The first leg did not fail to live up to expectations after a 1-1 draw in a fierce tactical battle between the two European giants.
Soccerhighpresssoccer.com

La Liga Matchday 36 Preview: Atleti Faces Toughest Remaining Test vs. Real Sociedad

As we mentioned earlier this week, Atlético Madrid (-139), Real Madrid (+250) and Barcelona (+325) all still have a legit shot to win the league. I honestly don’t know what to predict at this point, but I do expect drama right up until the dying seconds of Matchday 38 on May 23. Each game that day will start at 12 p.m. Eastern, so go ahead and block off that two-hour window, or at least what could be an insane half-hour from around 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
UEFAfootball-news24.com

The ranking of top scorers in Europe

Moment of history this weekend in the Bundesliga. By converting his penalty in Freiburg (2-2), Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Müller’s legendary record dating from the 1971/72 season by scoring 40 goals in one season. The Pole still has one match, against Augsburg, to cross this historic bar. The Bayern Munich striker is logically at the top of the ranking of the best scorers in Europe.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Watch: Mason Mount scores killer second for Chelsea against Real Madrid

Real Madrid travelled to London this evening to take on Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Los Blancos drew the first leg 1-1 last week, Karim Benzema equalising after Christian Pulisic’s opener. Whoever progresses will take on Manchester City after they knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final last night.
MLSchatsports.com

Match preview: Real Salt Lake faces Nashville SC in first-ever meeting

Real Salt Lake plays host to Nashville SC this weekend, marking the first-ever meeting between these two sides since Nashville joined the league in 2020. RSL is fresh off a 2-1 loss last week at home to the San Jose Earthquakes thanks to a late-game brace from MLS’ all-time leading scorer Chris Wondolowski. The 38-year-old came off the bench and provided a much-needed boost for the Quakes after being taken to task for the majority of the game by Real Salt Lake.
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Sevilla, a crucial match which could very well decide their fate in the 2020-2021 edition of La Liga. REAL MADRID SQUAD:. Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Altube. Defenders: E. Militão, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola and Miguel. Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro,...
SoccerAS.com

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético, Sevilla: schedule, next matches

As has been commonplace for much of this season, results continue to surprise in the race for the LaLiga Santander title. After we witnessed Champions League semi-finalists Real Madrid failing to score at home to Betis and apparent runaway leaders Atlético Madrid falling to Athletic Bilbao, there were four teams vying for top spot.
MLSnewyorkredbulls.com

MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: Red Bulls Earn Second Shutout

The New York Red Bulls captured their second straight win on Saturday afternoon. Just like last weekend against the Chicago Fire, the Red Bulls achieved a 2-0 victory. Frankie Amaya scored his first goal with New York to give Gerhard Struber’s men the lead. In the second half, Caden Clark...
UEFAonefootball.com

PREVIEW | LaLiga Matchday 37

As is normally the case with LaLiga, all of this weekend’s matches (the penultimate matchday of the season) will be played on the same day at the same time (Sunday, 17:30 GMT). This means that the drama at the top and bottom of the table will be decided in real...