Matchday 40 of the Second Division: prior to the Real Zaragoza match

Next Thursday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fortieth round of the Second Division will be played, which will measure the Saragossa and to Castellon on The Romareda. The Real Zaragoza intends to add a win on the fortieth matchday after winning at home by a score of 0-2 at The palms in the Gran Canaria Stadium, with goals from Juan Sanabria Y Luca zanimacchia. In addition, the locals have won in 12 of the 39 matches played so far with a figure of 33 goals in favor and 36 against.