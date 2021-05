America got a 4-2 victory over Pachuca, but failed to qualify because of the away goal rule after a game that will live in the memories of many because of how exciting and great it was. It was a game that is already a classic, as America battled and scored some great goals to take the lead and a pass before a terrible mistake gave Pachuca the second key away goal. America tried to get back their lead and would get close to one goal, but couldn’t get it and failed although they fought to the end. Pachuca will now face Cruz Azul in their semifinal series, while Puebla and Santos face each other in the second semifinal.