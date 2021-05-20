7 Curly Hair Hacks That Will Upgrade Your Routine

Scorching temps means an onslaught of hair-removal dilemmas are right around the corner (waxing is messy, laser is painful, and shaving doesn't last long enough). That being said, if you're not ready to give up on smooth, hair-free skin just yet, TikTok has proven there's another solution to your at-home hair removal woes that puts the other methods to shame: wax beads. Wax beads—which are gaining traction in the world of TikTok for being a far superior method of getting rid of unwanted hair—have officially reinvented the world of waxing. Gone are the days of messy, painful, hard-to-work-with formulas that leave your skin irritated, burned, and laden with random stray hairs. Now wax beads have sent beauty buffs into a tizzy, with users raving that they're easier to use than traditional methods of hair removal (no more waxing strips), they offer a significantly more comfortable process, and offer results so long-lasting you'll want to live in your swimsuit.