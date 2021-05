The story of cryptocurrencies is important to know if anyone is interested in understanding how they came into being and what they can do. Bitcoin is also a cryptocurrency that has gained a lot of recognition around the world. The coin is used to make payments for items that have the cost value in virtual currency. Purchases are protected with cryptography when cryptocurrencies are used. Sellers and buyers find digital currency appealing because of the limited number of data entries that cannot be changed once the transaction has been made.