Democrats are using perceived worker suppression to push unwarranted labor legislation through Congress. This week, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a hearing to evaluate last month’s failed union drive in Bessemer, Alabama. The board will hear from labor organizers, who filed 23 objections against Amazon for stifling employee choice and disrupting a fair election. Many lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are using the Amazon election as justification for pro-union reform. But the legislation he and his Democratic colleagues are proposing will do nothing to improve the employment landscape. Workers need reform, but the Democrats’ PRO Act and infrastructure proposal miss the mark.