Even before she became a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex had an impressive collection of jewellery, from statement-making gems to surprisingly affordable finds.But, while many of Meghan’s jewellery pieces serve up serious style points, they also hold a lot of significance, with some paying tribute to loved ones and others championing causes most important to her.Most recently, the duchess, who is pregnant with her second child, made her first television appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey for Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.Meghan wore a red floral dress designed...