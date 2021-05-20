Rocío Carrasco accuses Antonio David of using his son’s illness so that some private photographs would not see the light
Chapter 11 of Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, called Leaving our skin, saw the light this Wednesday on Telecinco. It was the penultimate installment of the controversial docuseries, and it was structured by numerous legal procedures in which the history of the mistreatment that Antonio David Flores has exercised over the years over Rocío Carrasco is based.www.explica.co