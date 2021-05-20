newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Newcastle United take three points after defeating Sheffield United 1-0

By Explica .co
explica.co
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Newcastle added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Sheffield, who beat 1-0 this Wednesday in the St. James’ Park. The Newcastle united faced the match with the intention of recovering their league score after suffering a 3-4 defeat in the previous match against the Manchester City. Regarding the visiting team, the Sheffield United he came from beating 0-1 away from home to Everton in the last game held. After the result obtained, the set of Newcastle is fifteenth at the end of the game, while the Sheffield is twentieth.

#Newcastle United#Fulham#Manchester City#Home Game#End Game#Dazn#Shefieldan#Second Division#Almiron#Mcgoldrickstadium#Burnley#St James Park#Relegation#The Game#Dummett#Norwood
